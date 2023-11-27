WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested after a fire was set in the lobby of the Westborough Police Department.
Fire officials say that they were called to the station at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. Police say that the sprinkler system caused significant water damage.
A suspect was located after a search, including K-9 and police drones.
That individual’s identity has not yet been released.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.