WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested after a fire was set in the lobby of the Westborough Police Department.

Fire officials say that they were called to the station at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night. Police say that the sprinkler system caused significant water damage.

A suspect was located after a search, including K-9 and police drones.

That individual’s identity has not yet been released.