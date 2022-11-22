WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a video of a fireball over West Springfield early Tuesday morning.

Carol from West Springfield captured the video from her Google Nest doorbell camera and sent it to 22News. The video shows the fireball, also known as a meteorite, burning up in the earth’s atmosphere.

A meteoroid is a small chunk of an asteroid or comet. When it enters Earth’s atmosphere it becomes a meteor or fireball or shooting star. The pieces of rock that hit the ground, valuable to collectors, are meteorites.

Meteorites flashing through the sky are actually quite common. They “appear every few days somewhere in the world,” said Purdue University planetary scientist Jay Melosh. “Typically fireballs don’t do much. If they occur in the sunlight, people don’t notice them.”