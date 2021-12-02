Firefighters camping at Mittineague Park in West Springfield in an effort to collect toys and donations

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department kicked off their ‘Homeless for the Holidays’ event Wednesday.

West Springfield Firefighters are camping out in Mittineague Park for a total of 80 hours, collecting clothing, food, and new unwrapped toys. Members will be staffing the drive 24 hours a day, until December 5th.

West Springfield Firefighter Tony Spear told 22News, “What we’re doing is, we’re gonna hang out for the next few days 24/7. We’ll be here in the day, all day and all night. These guys are gonna hang out by the fire, they’re gonna sleep in a tent when they need to.”

Food donations will go towards the Parish Cupboard food pantry, while toys and other donations will help out the USPS’s Operation Santa.