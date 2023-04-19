SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 648 has voted to ratify their new labor contract with the City of Springfield.

The contract covers the period from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, and July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024, and includes a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 2.5% for each year. The contract must now be reviewed and approved by the City Council.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Human Resources and Labor Relations Director Attorney Bill Mahoney, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Deputy Chief Michael Hess, SFD Chief Financial Officer Erica Floyd, and IAFF Local 648 President Lt. Brian Ward and Union leadership for working together and negotiating a fair and mutually beneficial contract for all parties. I deeply appreciate the continued efforts from our brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Fire Department.”

Over 250 Springfield Fire Department firefighters are represented by the union.