SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public fireworks displays are for the most part over, with July 4th now behind us, but unfortunately some fireworks related injuries are still occurring.

All over the country, and even here in Massachusetts where we have the strictest fireworks laws, people who aren’t experts are still setting them off and sometimes it’s leading to all sorts of burns, and injuries.

On July 4th it wasn’t so festive and fun for everyone. A number of people suffered injuries from illegally used fireworks. A 16-year-old girl was injured in a fireworks accident in Somers, Connecticut, while a man suffered life threatening injuries on Cape Cod.

22News spoke with Emergency Room Physician, Dr. Sunny Shukla about what you can do if you get a burn from a sparkler or firework, and are waiting for an ambulance, “Running it under cool water for at least 20 minutes is extremely helpful because it helps soothe the area and it helps the healing process, so that there’s less swelling and less pain potentially, to initially start the first aid on the injury.”

However, it’s not just burns that can make fireworks dangerous, they can also lead to damaged eardrums, lost limbs, and more. The message from Baystate Medical Center for the rest of this year and for next Independence Day: don’t consider you or your friend an expert, wait for a public display of fireworks because it might just save you or your kid’s life.

“Always leave it to the professionals. Children are greatly impacted and almost a quarter of the people who have significant injuries are children. According to the National Fire Protection Association, children between 10 to 14 are the most impacted by these injuries,” added Dr. Shukla.

If you have used or unused fireworks and you’re looking to get rid of them, Dr. Shukla advises to never put any parts of the fireworks in trash bins, and to instead soak the fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before disposing of them to avoid potential fires.