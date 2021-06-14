Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts, know the dangers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourth of July is approaching, and fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. Firefighters want the public to know about the dangers of fireworks.

According to Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Information Officer Jennifer Mieth, in the past decade (2011-2020), there have been 941 major fire and explosion incidents involving illegal fireworks reported to the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System (MFIRS). The incidents caused 12 civilian injuries, 42 fire service injuries, and an estimated dollar loss of $2.1 million.

Fire officials urge people to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The possession and use of all fireworks by private citizens is illegal in Massachusetts. This includes Class C fireworks such as sparklers, party poppers, snappers, firecrackers, spinners, cherry bombs and more.

Several communities are holding fireworks displays this year after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Public fireworks displays are back this year, and fire departments across the state are making sure they are safe for spectators and for shooters,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Illegal fireworks are risky, especially around children who will imitate what they see adults do. Let’s keep our children safe.” Children and teens under 15 account for more than one-third of the severe fireworks burn injuries requiring emergency room visits in Massachusetts.

Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn, president of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts, said, “The Fourth of July holiday is a busy time for firefighters. We respond to all types of fires and medical emergencies. In fact, the week of July 4 is one of the busiest times of the year for fires. So please leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy the many supervised fireworks displays.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “Remember, fireworks are illegal to transport into Massachusetts, even if they were purchased legally elsewhere. The State Police Bomb squad is coordinating enforcement efforts with local fire and police departments to help avoid a repeat of last year, where citizen complaints about the unsafe use of illegal fireworks increased sharply.”

On May 27, 2020, illegal fireworks ignited the exterior stairs of a 2-family home in New Bedford. Damages from this fire were estimated to be $3,000.

On June 14, 2020, the Worcester Fire Department responded to a fire in a 3-decker started by illegal fireworks. A firework set off in the street landed on the roof and ignited it. Eleven people were displaced. Smoke alarms failed to operate and damages were estimated at $145,739.

On June 16, 2020, fireworks ignited a fire on the first-floor porch of a 2-family Springfield home. Damages from the fire were estimated at $10,000.

On July 16, 2020, the Boston Fire Department responded to a car fire. Someone lit fireworks on top of a Mercedes Benz. Damages were estimated at $8,000.

On August 10, 2020, the Orange Fire Department and several surrounding communities responded to a brush fire on Tully Mountain in Orange. It took several days to put the fire out in the rugged terrain and hot and humid weather. Remnants of fireworks and a campfire were found at the seat of the fire.

On October 10, 2020, someone set off fireworks in the rear hallway of a 6-unit Boston apartment building. Twenty people were displaced and the fire caused $3,250 in damages.

Burns and Injuries Caused by Fireworks

Fifty-four percent of the victims were people under age 25 who will spend the rest of their lives with these scars.