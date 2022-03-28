SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Central High School Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation across the street from Central High School located on Roosevelt Avenue. A witness told police, it was fireworks that set it off.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News the school was placed in a brief lockdown while police conducted the investigation in the area. Ambulances were also at the school for a separate incident due to someone who was sick.