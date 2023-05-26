SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a special graduation day at AMR Springfield as 20 new paramedics became the first to finish the earn and learn program.

One by one paramedics came to the front of the room grabbing a piece of paper they’ve been working towards since November of 2021. Emily Chandler with AMR watched these students grow over the last 18 months.

Emily Chandler, EMS Programs Manager, NCTI Program Director, “This is the first class in Springfield that had the chance to earn while they learned. Meaning they were allowed to become full-time employees while they got the necessary certifications.”

Emily Ethier found out 30 days into the program. She plans to take those skills back to her hometown of Greenfield.

At Friday’s graduation ceremony, AMR also gave out awards to employees and first responders for delivering babies and saving lives.