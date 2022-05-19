EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $7,000 was raised by schools created by a church in East Longmeadow to help children in Ukraine.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Bev Steele, $7,654 was collected at three elementary schools in East Longmeadow and a Montessori School. Christina Gebo created the idea for the First Congregational Church which distributed UNICEF boxes two weeks ago.

UNICEF, (United Nations Children’s Fund), is an agency that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

The final count was announced during a pizza party held last Friday at the UCC Congregational Church on the Rotary for the class that raised the most money at each of the elementary schools to support the children in Ukraine.

“Thanks to Christina’s vision and the help of many at the Church and in the schools, a check for the total amount will be sent to UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine!!”