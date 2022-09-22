AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a lot to take in locally during the fall if you love the great outdoors. However when the weather has other plans, staying inside doesn’t mean you’re missing out.

“We think the leaf peeping here is absolutely better than Vermont so we’re always thrilled people are coming here to experience the outdoors,” said Gabrielle Gould, the Executive Director of the Amherst Business Improvement District and the Downtown Amherst Foundation. “It’s just starting to happen. You can start to see the yellows.”

Arts, culture, and history are all at your finger tips, even on a rainy day. The Emily Dickinson Museum is now open, just as a show about her brings more attention to the Poet.

“Now we’re having 12-15 year old girls come here to our visitor center looking for Emily Dickinson and how they can follow that,” Gould said. “So she is really touching a whole new generation and it is a beautiful and exciting thing.”

However, for those looking for adventure, how about a place that bills itself for selling books you don’t need in a place you can’t find?

Karen Chapman is a sales clerk at the Bookmill in Montague, “We get these calls from just really lost people,” she said. “And they don’t even know where they are and they’re just like ‘We’re on this road and there are these houses can you tell us?'”

Thousands of books to sort through, a beautiful view, and so much more. That’s why so many people pick the Bookmill as a fall favorite spot.

“Columbus Day Weekend is one of our busiest weekends of the year,” she said. “We get people from all over the world, people to see the foliage. But somehow they find their way here.”

According to some fall foliage maps the long weekend on October 10th is when we will probably see leaves reach their peak locally.