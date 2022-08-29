SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staff shortages have been a constant issue for organizations across the country since the pandemic began. It’s an issue also impacting schools.

According to the US Department of Education, COVID-19 brought on significant challenges for attracting and retaining teachers. Prior to the pandemic, there were pre-existing teacher shortages for areas such as special education and bilingual studies.

22News spoke with the superintendent of Springfield Schools about how the district is managing.

“We offer the best professional development in the state and young educators like a quality professional development program with teacher leader supports, so I think that’s a big selling point for Springfield. So we’ve done better than most, but it’s still a struggle,” said Superintendent Daniel Warwick.

The Biden administration has encouraged communities to use pandemic relief and recovery funds to address teacher shortages.