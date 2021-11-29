(WWLP) – It’s the Monday after Thanksgiving, which means its the first day of shotgun deer season.

Hunters with a permit can use shotguns to hunt deer until the end of next week. Hunting hours begin half an hour before sunrise and end half an hour after sunset.

In order to hunt in Massachusetts, residents are required to have a hunting or sporting license. People from out of state need a ‘big game hunting license.’ These licenses help ensure that proper safety measures are in place.

Non-hunters should avoid hiking and walking during dawn and dusk when visibility is reduced and animals are more active. People should also avoid wearing clothing with earth-tones,

Primitive firearms season begins December 13 and runs through the end of the month.