First holiday shipping deadline this Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Last minute shopping takes on a new meaning thanks to supply chain problems.

Cierra Quirici from West Springfield said she has four or five people on her list left, but she’s done with her online holiday shopping this season.

“I ordered something two or three weeks ago and I’m still waiting for it to come in,” she told 22News. “That’s part of the reason why I’m out because I want to get some replacement things in case it doesn’t show up.”

Holiday shipping deadlines start December 15th and run through December 24. With Amazon, shipping dates will vary depending whether or not it’s available through Prime. Meantime FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Service are offering options like two-day and three-day shipping.

However, for Cierra this holiday season is a chance to reconnect with people she hasn’t had the chance to see in awhile.

“Definitely trying to get back into spending more time with my friends and family now that [we have] the vaccine and people are feeling a bit more safe to get together,” she said. “That’s my main thing I’m thankful for.”

Click here for the full list of shipping deadlines.