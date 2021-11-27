First Lutheran Church helps local families with annual toy sale

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WWLP)- First Lutheran Church in Holyoke continued its longtime Christmas Season tradition on Saturday, making affordable toys available for families on a tight budget.

The Pastor filled the Church community room with dozens of toys. The cost, a small Church donation, or whatever the buyer can afford. Pastor Bessette told 22News, these are challenging times for so many people.

“We know as you say, these are hard times. People need help to get an extra jump on Christmas toys for a loved one,” Bessette said.

Bruce Bartlett of Holyoke found the perfect gift for his 9-month-old granddaughter inspired by the Disney musical “Frozen”.

“It’s pretty popular for young girls and kind of want to be like the princess.”

Throughout the day families found their perfect gifts of new and slightly used toys purchased with a small donation or whatever they could afford to pay.