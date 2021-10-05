First Responder Safety Festival in Sunderland Friday

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – An event for the community to meet their local first responders is being held Friday in Sunderland that will include more than 20 agencies from Franklin and Hampshire Counties.
The Hadley Police Department is organizing the “First Responder Safety Festival” that is being held Friday, October 8th at the Sunderland Elementary School from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The outdoor family-friendly event features games, a car seat safety table, face painting,
Come hungry because there will be seven food trucks, including an ice cream truck and a farmers’ market. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided along with a supply of masks for those who want to wear one.
7 Day Forecast
First Responder Safety Festival
Demonstrations will be held from fire crews, paramedics, K-9 units, touch a truck, and police helicopters. The following agencies include the following:
- Massachusetts State Police
- Massachusetts State Police Air Wing
- Massachusetts Environmental Police
- Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office
- Franklin County Sherriff’s Office
- Northwestern District Attorney’s Office
- US Army Recruiting Unit
- Child Advocacy Center
- Shelburne Control Dispatch
- Northampton Police
- Amherst Police
- UMass Amherst Police
- Greenfield Police and Fire
- Hadley Police, Fire, and Dispatch
- Montague Police
- Deerfield Police
- Sunderland Police and Fire
- Whately Police
- Hatfield Police
- Leverett Police
- Shutesbury Police
- Colrain Police
- Life Star
- Bikers Against Child Abuse
MAP: Sunderland Elementary School
A raffle is being held for several items, tickets are cash only that are $5 for 15. All proceeds from the event will go to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Mask Guidelines
The CDC says individuals do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings, however, they recommend you to consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others.
The Town of Sunderland mask mandate was put in effect on September 15 that states face masks are required in all public indoor spaces and all private indoor spaces that are open to the public.