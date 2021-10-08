First Responder Safety Festival in Sunderland includes 29 agencies

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – An event for the community to meet their local first responders is being held Friday in Sunderland that will include more than 20 agencies from Franklin and Hampshire Counties.

The Hadley Police Department is organizing the “First Responder Safety Festival” that is being held Friday, October 8th at the Sunderland Elementary School from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The outdoor family-friendly event features games, a car seat safety table, and face painting.

Schedule of events

4-7PM: Car seat installation

4:30PM: K-9 demonstration

4:50PM: Jaws of Life demonstration

5:15PM: Life Star helicopter landing

5:45PM: Air Wing helicopter landing

6:10PM K-9 demonstration

6:30PM: Life Star helicopter take off

6:35PM: Air Wing helicopter take off

6:45PM: K-9 demonstration

Come hungry because there will be seven food trucks, including an ice cream truck and a farmers’ market. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided along with a supply of masks for those who want to wear one.

Demonstrations will be held from fire crews, paramedics, K-9 units, touch a truck, and police helicopters. The following agencies include:

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing

Massachusetts Environmental Police

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office

Franklin County Sherriff’s Office

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Baystate Health

US Army Recruiting Unit

Child Advocacy Center

Shelburne Control Dispatch

Northampton Police

Amherst Police

UMass Amherst Police

Greenfield Police and Fire

Hadley Police, Fire, and Dispatch

Montague Police

Deerfield Police

Sunderland Police and Fire

Whately Police

Hatfield Police

Leverett Police

Shutesbury Police

Colrain Police

Life Star

Bikers Against Child Abuse

A raffle is being held for several items, tickets are cash only that are $5 for 15. All proceeds from the event will go to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The CDC says individuals do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings, however, they recommend you to consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others.

The Town of Sunderland mask mandate was put in effect on September 15 that states face masks are required in all public indoor spaces and all private indoor spaces that are open to the public.