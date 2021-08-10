First responders night in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow is holding First Responders Night Tuesday.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Russell Field next to the Longmeadow Shops, the town’s police and fire departments will be honored with a free cookout. There will be a police K-9 demonstration, Longmeadow Fire Department demonstrations, and a Life Flight Helicopter landing.

A raffle will be available to benefit K-9 Kai for medical expenses associated with his back injury. Batch Ice Cream will also be at the event offering 10% of all proceeds donated to K-9 Kai.

The Town’s DPW equipment, fire trucks and cruisers will be there for people to explore, along with members of the Westcomm Regional Dispatch Center with their mobile unit. A child identification station will also be set up for parents to create an ID kit to provide police with their child’s photo, description, and fingerprints.

In order to attend, you must bring one non-perishable item to be donated to the Longmeadow Food Pantry.

Parking will not be permitted at the Shops, parking is available at the High School, tennis courts, and Blueberry Hill School.