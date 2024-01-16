WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just your cars to be careful with when it comes to icy conditions, first responders are also warning about injury from a slip or fall.

22News spoke with Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department, he told us that during these winter storms calls for slipping on ice increase significantly.

Spear adds that older populations are especially vulnerable and should be extremely cautious when walking outdoors, “When it snows, or if ice freezing on top, days later it can still be slippery, and a little more treacherous. So we advise residents to keep an eye on their walkways and to clear them off frequently as possible.”

If you have slipped and injured yourself on ice or snow, Lt. Spear says to call 911 immediately.