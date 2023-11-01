CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some areas of Massachusetts are seeing the first snowfall of the season on the first day of November.

Western Massachusetts will be getting scattered light rain and snow showers in the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday. There could even be a slushy coating on the grassy surfaces in the Berkshires and higher terrain.

First flurries of the season here in Chicopee ❄️ pic.twitter.com/RD2bPOjnlc — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) November 1, 2023

22News viewers are already seeing some snowfall in their area. The video at the top of this story is of the snowfall in Ludlow. The video shown below is from Kimberly Marion in Montgomery.

For this winter, Massachusetts expects a strong El Nino pattern which will allow the jet stream to dip south and typically bring sudden cold shots to New England with the chance for average or slightly above average precipitation.

Snow in Blandford: Courtesy of Hailey McGrath

Snow in Worthington

Snow in Pittsfield: Courtesy of Don & Dotty Raiche

Snow in Ashfield

Snowing in Westfield from Carol Ann Novogroski

