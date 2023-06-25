CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — So far this Summer’s weather has shown us a real mix of of rain, clouds and occasional sun.

Because of the unsettled weather this weekend, some activities, including firework displays for some communities were postponed. There are a lot of people like Connecticut resident Stack Williams, who says he’s looking forward to more consistently sunny days so he can do more outdoor training with his children.

“It’s a blessing. We are thankful. It’s a lot of rain on the forecast, so anytime we get some sunshine we want to celebrate, because its a beautiful thing. Vitamin D is available so we want to soak it all in,” expressed Hartford Resident Stack Williams.

He says people should take advantage of weather like Sunday’s, as the sunshine is not expected to last much longer.