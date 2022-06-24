CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s this weekend. Why is it going to be so hot, especially since it was fairly cool this past week?

It’s been a fairly cool start to summer but some big changes are on the way for the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 81 degrees and the average low is 58 degrees. It is right around average Friday but a big warm-up is on the way for the first weekend of summer.

For most of this week, it has been cooler weather while the heat stayed just off to the west but as we head into the weekend that hot weather will be working our way as the jet stream moves more to the north.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs up around 90 degrees. Sunday looks to be hotter and more humid with highs in the lower 90s, skies will be partly sunny.

Cooler air is just off to the north and it will start to move back down towards western Massachusetts early next week.