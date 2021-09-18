First weekend of The Big E underway

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a long wait, The Big E is back and in full swing!

And people are excited.

Five-year-old Silas, like many other kids, wants to spend the day on the rides. And for which ride he’d like to go on…

“The big slide,” Silas says.

And he doesn’t have to wait any longer, now that the fair is back after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big E may look a little different this year because of COVID-19 protocols. You’ll notice more of the hand sanitation spots and of course don’t forget your mask when you go inside.

Many fairgoers like Bob Ayres from Chicopee is going to The Big E over the weekend to make up for all of the lost time.

“If you have to, wear a mask,” said Ayres. “You still got to go out and enjoy yourself, you can’t just stay in the house. Get your shots.”

And while opening day this year saw over 80,000 people, now on its first big weekend in a very long time many more are stopping by the fair, eager to get out and enjoy all that it has to offer. Especially the good food.

“A food person,” Jacqueline Sullivan of Dedham describes herself. “I usually go for the Billie’s baked potato, it’s definitely underrated. And Millie’s perogies are another one of my favorites.”