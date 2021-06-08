Fitness enthusiasts seen exercising in the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat apparently hasn’t slowed down exercise enthusiasts from adding some perspiration to their fitness routine regardless of their age.

Julio Santiago of Springfield was out bicycle riding at Forest Park before the rain came down. When he took a breather walking his bike up a steep hill, this athletic senior citizen told 22News, how he’s kept cycling in the heat.

“You have to drink a lot of water because it’s so hot, you have to drink three bottles a day.” Julio

Keeping a bottle of water close by helped other people in the park stay active in the stifling heat. Jogging and walking through the park were standard activities Tuesday. Those young enough for more strenuous activities in the park didn’t mind working up a sweat.