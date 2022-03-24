HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The retailer, Five Below is under construction on the upper level near JCPenney at the Holyoke Mall.

Five Below has over 1,100 stores in 40 states; targeting teens, tweens, and beyond for a scavenger hunt-style shopping experience. In Massachusetts, Five Below is currently in Chicopee, West Springfield, and Westfield.

According to their website, Five Below proclaims itself as a store of unlimited possibilities where teens and tweens are free to “let go and have fun”.

Their merchandise is split up into eight categories:

Tech

Create

Play

Candy

Room

Style

Party

New and Now

Some of the brands’ Five Below carries are Spalding, Bluetooth, Lego, Marvel, Disney, and Squishmallows. Items are priced between $1 and $5, but items beyond $5 are also sold.

“We’re excited to bring this successful and value-oriented retailer to the shopping center,” shared Lynn Gray, Holyoke Mall’s General Manager. “Holyoke Mall is always looking to bring new and unique shopping experiences into our retail mix.”

The completion of Five Below is set for the early summer of 2022.