HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are looking for a job, the Five College campuses want to hear from you.

A job fair was held Thursday evening in Hadley hosted by the Five College Consortium. More than 100 positions are available for job seekers at Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke and Smith Colleges. The positions range from administration, campus safety, student affairs and even dining services.

Shonda Pettiford, the Director of Operations at the Five College Consortium said, “All of these roles are important to support the educational experience, so not only do we need faculty we also need employees to support the campuses and fill those critical roles. All of these things make the campuses run and really support that educational environment and experience for students.”

Five College Association plans to host more hiring events soon.