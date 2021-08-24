Five fire departments called to fire in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from five fire departments helped put out a fire on Brookman Drive in Blandford Monday night.

According to the Tolland Fire Department, crews including Engine 3, Engine 2 and Tanker 1 were called to 17 Brookman Drive for a house fire. Tolland fire assisted with the water supply line out 1,100 feet to Moreau Road to the tanker shuttle. A total of 6,500 gallons of water was pumped through the engine located at the house to put out the fire.

MAP: 17 Brookman Drive in Blandford

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Otis, Blandford, Monterey and Hinsdale rehab fire departments assisted, along with the Otis ambulance and Hilltown Ambulance.