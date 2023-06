BOSTON (WWLP) – A massive fire broke out Sunday evening at a triple-decker in Boston.

The Boston Fire Department said that the fire happened at a home on the line of the city’s Hyde Park and Mattapan neighborhoods. Fire officials say that 25 people lived in three apartments in the building and that everyone managed to get out on their own.

A portion of the home collapsed in the fire. Three residents and two firefighters were taken to local hospitals but are expected to be okay.