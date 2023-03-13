WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We have nearly a month left until taxes are due but when it comes to getting them done, what do you need to be prepared?

Getting all your documents can be key but it’s important to think about which kinds of tax forms you need. Ray Maagero is a tax expert at Liberty Tax in West Springfield. He said there are three types of things you should look for.

The first is income, specifically a W-2 form that you get from your employer or stock transactions. Second, deductions like if you have a receipt for a charitable donation or a medical bill. And the last one… tax credits.

“Do I have the information that I need to get the tax credits that I deserve. Education credits, do I have the forms that I need from the school that I go to. Do I have information to properly take children on the tax return,” said Maagero.

If you lost a form, Maagero said you can generally request another one. For example, if you lost your W-2, you can reach out to your employer.