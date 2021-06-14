Flag Day: 244 years ago when Congress adopted the stars and stripes flag

(WWLP) – For Americans everywhere this is Flag Day, when we pause to reflect on the meaning of the stars and stripes.

Springfield’s Veteran Services Director Tom Belton, who served in the marines during the Vietnam War told 22News that pledging allegiance to the flag was among his most meaningful childhood memories.

I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag:

“Today is significant because this is honoring the flag of our nation. Which is a living symbol, it’s not a status symbol, it’s a living symbol.” Tom Belton

Flag Day is always observed on June 14, the date the Second Continental Congress adopted the flag with 13 stars on June 14, 1777.