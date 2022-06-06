SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno honored Springfield’s Caribbean-American community with a flag raising ceremony.

June is National Caribbean American National Heritage month. Mayor Sarno along with leaders of the community raised their flag over city hall. These are the same people responsible for the colorful Caribbean festival in Springfield during late August, an event that always attracts big crowds.

“They’re very industrious people, very big in education and they’re giving back the colorfulness of the parades. Maurice Lindsey and the rest of the people here. It’s always a pleasure to be with them.

It really shows the diversity of the city of Springfield” said Mayor Sarno.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to issue a statewide proclamation with similar flag raisings throughout the commonwealth honoring Massachusetts residents from the 30 nations that make up the Caribbean.