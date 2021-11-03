Flag raising for Puerto Rican Heritage Month in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag raising celebration was held at City Hall in Chicopee Wednesday morning.

Mayor Vieau was joined with elected officials and speaker Johnny Miranda. Chicopee resident Johnny Miranda told 22News why this flag raising is great way to honor the community and their heritage.

“This is just a reminder for us that our culture is alive that we have this beautiful island in the Caribbean that we miss very much, and circumstances brought us to the United States. But, nonetheless, our hearts are still in that country.” Johnny Miranda

This is the second year that the city has raised the Puerto Rican Flag.