CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, numerous flights have been cancelled throughout the northeast, due to inclement weather.

Thousands of flights in and out of the East Coast were canceled and delayed Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving travelers scrambling to make adjustments to their plans.

With more inclement weather expected to hit not only northeastern areas, impacts to travel are likely to continue throughout the week, and into the holiday weekend. 22News visited Bradley International Airport Wednesday, where a mother-son duo had been waiting for a trip back to Florida for days, after their flight in NY got cancelled.

The son, Andrew Hostetler, says the disruptions are causing a slew of issues, including finding alternate travel methods like rental cars, or booking hotels, “People at the front desk, they’re all having headaches overbooking rooms or having to turn people away and it’s midnight, right and you don’t want to be the bad guy. So it’s just creating headaches all over.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight gets cancelled, most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as there’s seats. Federal law also entitles you to a full refund, though airlines are not required to cover costs of alternate travel or lodging.