WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – Thousands of flights were cancelled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the year on Friday.

However, it seems that air travel conditions have returned to normal for now. Although this was not the case over the holiday weekend. More than 2.4 million people traveled through TSA checkpoints on Friday, according to the agency. The same day, airlines had cancelled more than 1,100 flights by early afternoon, following more than 1,700 cancellations on Thursday.

The uptick in cancellations and delays came as many airlines experienced pilot shortages. This has led many airlines to cancel thousands of flights for the summer season. 22News spoke with travelers at Bradley International Airport who shared frustrations over travel conditions.

Deb Gagne of Florida said, “Well it’s been delayed twice so I’m actually trying to find an alternate flight to get back home to Florida.”

Other travelers say that their flights were on schedule, but encouraged others to stay updated via airline mobile apps.

Nancy Harper of Florida told 22News, “It’s easier to hop online real quick to make adjustments if you have to.”

Carrie Guenette of Florida said, “Actually one of the airports, I think I was in Raegan, it was delayed and then two delays and then it went back on schedule again. So somebody could be like, ‘Oh I have time to go get a sandwich,’ and then miss their flight. So it’s very important to stay on top of it, especially during these times I think.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said the Department of Transportation could take enforcement actions against airlines. The Department of Transportation, however, will likely wait to see how airline travel goes during the July Fourth weekend.