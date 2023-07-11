CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River from just south of the Holyoke Dam up to the Vermont state line until further notice.

Heavy rain over the last couple of days in western Massachusetts and to the north in Vermont will continue to cause the river to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is expected along the river through Thursday. Those that live near the river should be ready to seek higher ground if flooding occurs. Around 11 million people across the entire northeast are under flood watches Tuesday.

The Connecticut River is at minor #flood stage this morning and the NWS is forecasting it will hit moderate stage by this afternoon. Northampton, Hatfield and Hadley join 11-million Americans under flood watches and warnings today. More info live on 22News – right now! pic.twitter.com/JoQg1eKnAC — Duncan MacLean (@DMacLeanWWLP) July 11, 2023

Northampton, Hatfield, and Hadley are under flood watches and warnings on Tuesday. Some parts of the state saw more than four inches of rain on Monday, the worst of it hitting the northwest region. All that water is now rushing through watersheds moving south, a lot of it finding its way to the Connecticut River. Some areas of the river had already hit a minor flood stage at 111.99 feet at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to data from the national weather service.

The next official reading isn’t until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, and y then we will have reached a moderate flood stage at 115 feet and expect the river to crest between this afternoon and Wednesday morning. The major flood stage begins at 120 feet.

Tuesday will be a dry and warm day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid-60s.

On Wednesday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and it will be hot and humid with highs up around 90 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the return of more showers and storms for the end of the week.

