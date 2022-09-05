(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Tuesday for heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for central and eastern Hampden County for heavy rainfall that could create localized flooding.

It will be a cool day with highs only in the 60s. Be on the lookout for flooded roadways and if you see water on the roadway, turn around and don’t drown. Also, a good idea to check any basements for water.

The rain will gradually taper off Tuesday night and skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

There is the chance for morning showers Wednesday then drier weather will return Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

