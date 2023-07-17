CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After heavy rains, the consequences of flooding are being felt not only in homes but also in the car market.

AAA Northeast warned that flooded cars are likely to enter the used car market, with approximately 50 percent of flood-damaged vehicles resurfacing as used cars. This presents a significant concern for buyers, especially considering the shortage of new and used cars.

To help consumers spot flood-damaged vehicles, AAA offers the following tips:

Insurance companies often declare flood damaged vehicles as total losses, which are then sold to salvage companies. However, some individuals restore these vehicles to a certain degree and sell them.

It is essential to obtain a vehicle report that searches for flood and salvage titles before purchasing a used car.

Signs of water damage include musty odors, replaced or recently shampooed carpet or upholstery, mud and dirt on the dashboard or undercarriage, and malfunctioning electrical components.

Additionally, AAA advises buyers to be cautious of suspiciously low prices. Due to the current shortage of used cars and high demand, unscrupulous sellers may attempt to sell previously flooded vehicles to unsuspecting buyers.

In the case of water damage in homes, AAA’s insurance experts provide valuable information:

Standard homeowners or renters insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. To protect against flood-related losses, individuals can purchase separate flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program through an insurance agent.

Flood insurance can cover repair costs for homes and apartments, up to $250,000 for homes and $100,000 for damaged possessions.

The cost of flood insurance typically ranges from $1,000 to $1,500 per year, depending on coverage amount, location, and flood risk.

Taking these precautions can help individuals avoid costly mistakes when purchasing used cars and ensure they have the necessary coverage in the event of home flooding.