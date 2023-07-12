CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s flooding continues to cause problems on local roads, many still cleaning up after rivers went over their banks because of the recent rain to our north in Vermont.

Roads like Aquavitas, that run along the Connecticut River, are currently closed due to flooding. Also, Route 5 in Northampton near the Oxbow Marina is closed. At some points the water is so high, you can’t even see the riverbanks.

According to Northampton Police, the road will continue to be re-assessed and barricades are in place on both the Easthampton and Northampton sides. Paul Shoul said he was looking at farm flooding when he almost got stuck, “When I went in with those folks to take a look at it, the road was flooded by the time I had to get out. I had to scoot around another place. I mean look at the road right back here, it’s terrible. Any place close to the river. I hear Vermont is just in terrible shape as well.”

People are being asked to find alternative routes through these areas. MassDOT’s Highway District Staff was out in the area Wednesday conducting roadway repairs and and inspections.