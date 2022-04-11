Enhanced Hall of Fame programming to be showcased during April school vacation week; visitors with a Florence Bank debit card to receive 50 percent off cost of admission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank presented $100,000 to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to support its multi-phase renovation.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Florence Bank, the $100,000 came in phases over the past five years, with the final $20,000 gift made recently.

The Basketball Hall of Fame’s $23 million renovation project was announced in 2017, which included two phases. It started in 2018, and again in 2020. The new design features a theater showcasing the history of basketball, an interactive Hall of Honor to research backgrounds, and new digital exhibits, including a new 40-foot LED screen on the center court.

Visitors to the Hall of Fame who use a Florence Bank debit card will receive 50 percent off admission between April 18 to 22. The Hall of Fame is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We want to do our best to make sure we are taking care of the community. That’s one of the goals that we’ve had in working with Florence Bank, and we’re trying to amplify it,” said John Doleva, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame. He added, “Florence Bank’s partnership with the Hall of Fame has played a crucial role in getting us where we are today.”

“The unique thing about the Basketball Hall of Fame is that it’s a global brand, recognized all across the world, with visitors from China and Australia. Yet, we have strong partners here in the community,” Michael Pietrzak, director of partnerships said. “Our relationship with Florence Bank is on top of the list.”

“Florence Bank was founded on the principle of neighbors helping neighbors,” said Florence Bank President and CEO Kevin Day. “The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is one of our neighbors and an economic driver in our community. If you haven’t visited since it reopened, I encourage you to stop by—and use your Florence Bank debit card to enjoy the discounted admission.”