NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence is hosting the 10th Annual Northampton Family Fourth Celebration on Saturday.

On Saturday at 5 p.m. starts an event at Look Park to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks that evening. Parking can be found at JFK Middle School for $5.00 or more if you would like to donate to the Northampton High School Athletic Booster Club.

At 6:00 p.m. live music will begin such as a local classic rock band, “Moose and The High Tops,” and, “Florence Community Band.”

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. there will be games, bounce slides, and bounce houses. Depending upon the weather there will be Hot Air balloon rides. Several food vendors will be present such as La Veracruzana.