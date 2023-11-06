HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florence man is looking to beat a Guinness World Record while floating down the Connecticut River in a giant pumpkin boat.

Dave Rothstein is looking to beat a paddling world record in his 1,024-pound pumpkin. He paddled South from Deerfield near Stillwater Bridge to Holyoke, in an attempt to beat the old record of 37 and a half miles set last year.

People along the shore clapped for him as he made his way back into Holyoke, finishing over 40 miles in 3 days. At least 3 more miles than the previous record.

“Well beating the world record is a record for everyone here in the valley so I don’t consider that mine,” said Rothstein. “This is just to raise awareness to the Connecticut River Watershed because there a lot of us that live in close proximity to it and it’s an incredible resource that needs to be protected.”

The official numbers are not in yet. He is still awaiting certification from Guinness World Records.

