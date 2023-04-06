CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florida man visiting Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, James Devine of Estero, Florida has claimed a $4 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” instant ticket game on February 22nd.

James and his wife were visiting family in Massachusetts after the birth of their fourth grandchild. His ticket was bought at Nouria located at 2012 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The retailer will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

James chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a new golf cart to tour their community in Florida.

The “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.