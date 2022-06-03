SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual tradition in Springfield is beautifying some city streets just in time for summer!

On Friday, the Indian Orchard City Council officially launched its 5th annual “bloom campaign” in a ceremony held on the corner of Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield. The beautification campaign kicked off with Mayor Sarno hanging the first of 200 flower baskets. Council members say it’s a symbolic project for the community.

“It just shows the cohesiveness and the support from the Indian Orchard small business community because each basket is sponsored by a business.” Paul Caron, Chairman of Indian Orchard Blooms Campaign

Council members extended their gratitude to all who made this year’s launch a success. The flower baskets will be on display throughout the summer.

Mayor Sarno states, ““I commend Councilor Govan and the Indian Orchard Citizen’s Councils continued efforts as they launch their 5th Annual Neighborhood Beautification campaign, the very successful ‘Indian Orchard Blooms’. I want to thank and acknowledge all of the individuals and businesses that have helped to make this such a popular event. I am proud to donate my part too. Thanks to everyone’s efforts, especially to the Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council (IOCC) and Councilor and IOCC President Zaida Govan for their continued vision in this beautification campaign for our neighborhood. These flowers are beautiful to look at and will help keep the neighborhood vibrant and recapture the foot traffic and patronage that was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beautification campaigns such as this go a long way in helping to jumpstart and boost our Springfield economy.”