CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve names were selected to lead the team of Massachusetts snowplows for the winter season.

MassDOT has announced the winners of their “Name a Snowplow” contest and four local schools were chosen. Elementary and middle schools across Massachusetts submitted their name ideas to MassDOT over the last two months. In total, 12 snowplows will be named during their service in the 2023/2024 winter season. Here are the winners:

Chester: 4th grader Mikayla Menin at Chester Elementary School – Flower Plower Westfield: 1st grade class at Franklin Avenue Elementary – Glacier Gobbler Charlton: 3rd grade class at Heritage School – Snow B Wan Kenobi Malden: 4th grade class at Linden STEAM Academy – Sleetwood Mac Brockton: 4th grade class at Brookfield Elementary School – Snow-hemian Rhapsody Boston: 4th grade class at UP Academy Dorchester – Snow Monstah Shelburne Falls: 6th grade class at Buckland Shelburne Elementary School – Edward Blizzardhands Orange: 8th grade class at Mahar Regional – Polar Pathmaker Sturbridge: 5th grade class at Burgess Elementary School – The Snolar Express Lexington: 8th grade class at William Diamond Middle School – Snow Place Like Home Orleans: 5th grade class at Orleans Elementary School – The Mayplower Needham: 7th grade class at Pollard Middle School – Fast and Flurryous

“Keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job. We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “I want to congratulate the winning classrooms and look forward to seeing all of the snowplows in the field.”

“This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Congratulations to the winners, and our appreciation to everyone who participated.”