CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As respiratory infections surge all over the country, health experts continue to encourage precautionary health measures, like vaccination.

Flu season is here, and isn’t expected to peak for another couple of months, so now’s the time to get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

The most recent data available from the state’s DPH influenza tracking system shows that last week, cases of the flu were categorized as low. However, neighboring states like New York are seeing a surge, and in years past, cases reached ‘very high’ levels by mid-December.

22News spoke with Dillon Rybka, a CVS Health representative about the importance of prevention when it comes to the flu, “There’s really two reasons the general population should get their flu vaccine both this year and every year. The first reason we’ve seen through the pandemic is just that idea of herd immunity. The second reason is that studies show that even if you are young and healthy, receiving a flu vaccine decreases the severity of the infection should you contract the virus.”

It’s not too late to get the flu shot, especially if you plan on attending larger holiday gatherings in the coming weeks. Keep in mind that vaccines can take up to two weeks to offer protection, so the sooner you can get it the better.