AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several streets will be closed to traffic in Agawam on Friday due to fog seal being applied.

The Agawam Department of Public Works will be applying fog seal to Channell Drive, Florida Drive and Haskell Street.

No traffic will be allowed until the fog seal has been absorbed into the pavement and is dry, which is a process that usually takes between one and three hours. If you travel over fog seal that is not dry, a black, oily residue will be on the undercarriage of the sides of the vehicle. If this happens, contact the DPW.

The construction might cause delays in traffic or detours. The construction dates are scheduled to change due to weather or emergency work. Residents will be able to access their driveways during the constriction.