CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts announced Monday that it has sold its facility in Hatfield.

According to a news release from the organization, the building and property have been sold to Myers Produce. The business is a woman-owned regional produce distributor and trucking company offering farmer-focused distribution, freight, and warehousing services.

The Food Bank will move to its new location in Chicopee at 25 Carew Street at the end of August.

The organization told 22News that during the pandemic, food insecurity skyrocketed which caused them to dramatically increase its food supply and distribution across the region. They also explained a lack of space forced them to turn away hundreds of thousands of pounds of food during the pandemic.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2019. Follow Kristina on Twitter @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.