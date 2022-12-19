HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is one of seven organizations that was awarded $100,000 from the Point32Health Foundation to support the increased need for emergency food available in the community.

According to a news release from the Point32Health Foundation, the funds will provide additional fresh produce and non-perishable food as well as support general operations, including staff salaries, and fuel costs for distribution.

“In a time of increasing need, food banks and their partners in community play a critical role, distributing millions of pounds of food and other essentials to people who need it most,” said Greg Shell, chair of the Point32Health Foundation Board of Directors and partner at Goldman Sachs. These investments anticipate an increase demand for a basic human right—access to food.”

“Food banks face increased costs, unprecedented inflation, supply chain challenges, and reductions in volunteers and other community supports,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Point32Health. “This funding will help respond to these immediate needs as well as support advocacy to address the root causes of food insecurity.”

A total of $700,000 was granted to the following food banks:

Connecticut ($100,000)

Maine ($100,000)

Good Shepherd Food Bank, Auburn, Maine

Massachusetts ($300,000)

New Hampshire ($100,000)

Rhode Island ($100,000)

Point32Health Foundation helps find solutions in healthy aging, access to healthy food and behavioral health. They are a combination of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundatio.