CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is one of four hunger relief agencies across the state receiving a donation from Bank of America.

Bank of America pledged to make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each of their employees in Massachusetts who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine before the end of January. The bank also made a contribution in addition to the campaign, raising a total of $525,000.

The organizations that received funds and the amounts are:

The Greater Boston Food Bank: $225,000

Lovin’ Spoonfuls: $225,000

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts: $50,000

The Worcester County Food Bank: $25,000

“This campaign is yet another example of the creative ways in which Bank of America consistently supports The Food Bank’s mission to feed our neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger,” said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.