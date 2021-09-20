Food Bank’s “Will Bike for Food” event happening Sunday

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will be holding their 11th annual “Will Bike for Food” fundraising event on Sunday, September 26.

Last year the event was held virtually, but this year more than 300 people have registered to participate in person. Riders can pick one of four routes in the Pioneer Valley for a 100, 50, 25 or 10 mile ride.

Information about the event, and ways to donate if you can’t participate, can be found on The Food Bank’s Will Bike 4 Food web site.

Since its inception in 2011, the event has raised nearly $1,100,000, providing the equivalent of more than 4.4 million meals to people throughout Western Massachusetts.