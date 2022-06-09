AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam gift shop is teaming up with a non-profit to assist the local community.

Through July 31st, Cooper’s Gifts will collect non-perishable food donations and care package items for the Pioneer Valley USO. In exchange, Cooper’s will swap entry tickets for a variety of raffle prizes. Raffle prize winners will be notified in early August.

Cooper’s has supported the Pioneer Valley USO for many years, through the store’s charity “Round Up” Program.

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to our nation. It is located on the largest air reserve base in the nation, Westover ARB. Home to about 5,500 military service members and their families, Pioneer Valley USO strives to provide the best programs and service to their service members and family.

“We worked with our closest vendors to curate wonderful raffle items that would entice people to donate more items that would benefit the good folks over at the Pioneer Valley USO,” said Kate Gourde, Owner of Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home.

Entries are also available for purchase at $1 each, or 6 for $5. All donations will go directly to the USO.